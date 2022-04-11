Around 10 people were arrested on drug charges around Rome and Floyd County this weekend, many of which were marijuana related.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Two men from Augusta were arrested on Ga. 20 near Biddy Road Friday night after Floyd County police officers pulled them over and found over an ounce of marijuana. Willie James Jackson, 22, and Daquan Nicholas Dior Vanzan, 24, are charged with felony marijuana possession. Vanzan is additionally charged with misdemeanor speeding. They were released on bond over the weekend.
Robert Avery Garrett, 34, of Silver Creek, was walking in the roadway near the intersection of Park Avenue and First Street when Floyd County police officers arrested him Saturday. He had a crystalline substance suspected to be meth, as well as a knife and glass smoking objects. He is charged with felony meth possession, knife possession during commission of a felony, misdemeanor drug related object possession and pedestrian under the influence of drugs. Garrett was held on a $3,900 bond Monday.
Denorris Treymaine Jackson, 22, had over an ounce of marijuana in his possession when he was arrested on Cedartown Highway Friday night. The marijuana was packaged in separate plastic baggies. He is charged with felony marijuana possession and intent to distribute. Jackson was released on bond over the weekend.
Heather Leigh-Ann Simonds, 41, of Cave Spring, was pulled over at the intersection of Maple Road and Old Rockmart Highway, where Floyd County police officers found meth and various Methadone and Klonopin pills. Simonds is charged with meth possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession, Schedule IV controlled substance possession, two misdemeanor counts of drugs not in original container, driving while license suspended, failure to appear and probation violation. She was held without bond Monday.
Matthew Brett McDaniel, 35, had two ounces of marijuana packaged in multiple bags when he was arrested Saturday night. He also had plastic baggies, a digital scale, grinders, rolling papers and narcotics. McDaniel is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substance possession, intent to distribute and misdemeanor drug related objects. He was released on bond Monday.
Around 12 p.m. Sunday, Ashley Lorraine Davenport, 39, of Silver Creek, was arrested at a Mathis Road residence on sale of meth, Schedule IV controlled substance possession, misdemeanor drug related objects possession and felony probation violation. Davenport had meth in a small baggie, pills with the label scrubbed off, as well as a syringe and smoking devices. She was held without bond Monday.
Around 1 p.m. Friday, Derrick Emmanuel Winston, 26, was found with a baggie of marijuana and ecstasy pills at the intersection of E 13th Street and Crane Street. He is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substance possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on bond over the weekend.
Adam Lamar Ely, 39, of Calhoun, was arrested at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Broad Street Saturday after Rome police officers found a baggie of marijuana and suspected meth in his possession. He is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substance possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was held on a $7,900 bond Monday.
Melissa Michelle Smith, 54, was arrested at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Riverside Parkway Saturday on misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and felony meth possession charges. She was held without bond Monday.