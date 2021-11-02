Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Maple Street and East 18th Street Monday afternoon injured a driver, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Miquela Garrett, 31, failed to yield and struck Laquita Williamson's vehicle.
Garrett asked to be checked out by Floyd EMS and was taken to Floyd Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription