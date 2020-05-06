Mrs. Teresa Ann Young, age 67, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Young was born in Calhoun, Georgia on September 8, 1952, daughter of the late Franklin D. Borders and the late Robbie Lee Jackson Borders Byars. She was also preceded in death by her husband, W. A. Young, by two grandchildren, Tiffany Nicole Ballard and Jordan Nathanial Young, and by a sister, Candi Riordan. She was a member of Vann's Valley Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Young worked as the Nutrition Manager for Rome City Schools. She was a member and former President of the National School Nutrition Association. Survivors include a daughter, Lori Dugger, Rome; two sons, H. Scott Ballard, Temple, TX and Christopher Jamie Young, Rome; three grandsons, Matthew Scott Ballard, Alexander Jaxon Dugger and Brody Aaron Young; a sister, Lavada Turner, Lindale; a brother, Ricky Borders, Lindale; her step-mother, Virginia Borders, Las Vegas, NV; nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Young will be cremated and no formal services are planned. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
