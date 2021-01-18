Kevin Scott Young of Rome, Georgia, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Kevin was born in Floyd County, GA on November 15, 1967, son of the late Pat Young and the late Bettye Young. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Katherine Young and Judi Young Lovell, by his brother, Chris Young, and by his niece, Tonya Dupree. A longtime employee of Floyd Medical Center, Kevin considered his coworkers his second family. Survivors include his brother, Jim Young; his sister, Beth Davenport (Tim); his nephew, Terence Dupree (Natalie); his nieces, Kimberly Connell (Joey), Skye Crabtree (Ryan), and Brooke Davenport; several great-nieces and great-nephews. Kevin is lovingly remembered by his family and friends for his unwavering devotion to his loved ones, his infectious laugh, and his fun and eccentric personality. An informal celebration of life will be held in Kevin's honor this spring or summer. Details will be provided when the gathering is arranged. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.