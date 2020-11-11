Linda Jones Wrisley, a long-time resident of Rome, died at home Monday the 9th of November, after nearly a year of fighting cancer. Born on November 13th, 1941, in Rome, GA, she grew up in the Riverside Village area of Rome, graduating from Model High School in 1959, before leaving in the 1960s and returning in 2004. In the intervening years, she lived around the world and country, from Okinawa, Japan, to Texas to Louisiana to Connecticut to Wisconsin. Linda was a trailblazer, starting Impact Sales in 1986 in Roswell, GA, one of the first marketing and sales companies founded and owned by a woman. Selling it in 1991, she and her family moved to Westport, CT, where she worked for Pinnacle Brands as national sales manager. She loved the travel and people she got to work with around the country, as relationships with family, friends, and colleagues were a main source of sustenance in her life. She and her husband, Allen, returned to Georgia in 1994. People, travel, and animals were her big loves. Her home was never without a pet, if not also a variety. And she was always quick to care for strays and outdoor animals. Her compassion for animals was immense. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold T. and Elizabeth (Betty) Jones of Rome. She is survived by her husband, Allen Wrisley, her two sons, Brad Wrisley (Rome) and George Wrisley (Lawrenceville), daughters-in-law Dee Tate Wrisley (Rome) and Samantha Wrisley (Lawrenceville), and her sister, Beverly Bell (Rome). Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Feral Cat Program of Georgia: https://www.fcpga.org/donation/. This would touch her greatly. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.