Mr. Wesley Lamar Wright, age 92, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Wright was born in Rome, GA on July 7, 1927, the son of the late Rennie and Mary Wright. He served his country during World War II in the United States Navy. He retired from the City of Rome Fire Department after 30 years of service. He was a Deacon at Hillcrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary Dempsey Wright, by his granddaughter, Stephanie Tanner, and by several siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Sonya Webb (Gary) and Theresa Chandler (John T.); his grandchildren, Gary Webb Jr. (Ashley), Kari Kletter (Brian) and Shonna Dorsey; his great grandchildren, Grayson Oliver Webb, Chandler Anthony Jones, Braelyn Tanner, Jaron Tanner, James Isaac Tanner, Justin Tanner, Beckett Elijah Kletter and Aidan Noah Webb; his brother, Hasten Wright; niece and nephews. In accordance with federal and state regulations, the service will be private. Interment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mark Evans, the Rev. Stanley Smith, and Sherrill Wright officiating. Mr. Wright will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
