Pearl Davis Wright August 13, 1928 - October 21, 2020 Pearl Davis Wright passed into her new life October 21, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born August 13, 1928, in Fayetteville, Tennessee to Russell G and Cornelia Rebecca Thomison Davis. Pearl earned her Bachelor's degree from Tennessee Technical University and her Master's degree from Peabody College. She taught high school for many years and ultimately retired from the Floyd County Department of Family and Children's Services where she was an elder care case worker. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She loved traveling the world; her favorite trip was her visit to the Holy Land. Pearl was a faithful member of the Rome First United Methodist Church. She is survived by; her two daughters, Faylene Wright of Cloudland, Georgia, Cindy Wright Bates and husband Daniel Keith Bates of Powder Springs, Georgia; one sister, Kathryn Butler of Fayetteville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Matthew Keith Bates and Emily Rebekah Bates of Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marion Alwyn Wright, and two brothers, Jack and Dan Davis, and one sister, Irene Gregory. A family graveside service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either the Lost Mountain Church of God (5050 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs GA, 30127), or the Rome First United Methodist Church (202 E 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161). Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.