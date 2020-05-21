Mrs. Howard Jean Chandler Worsham, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Worsham was born in Dekalb County, Alabama on September 28, 1944, daughter of the late Howard D. Chandler and the late Opal M. McFry Chandler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. B. Worsham, on February 24, 2007. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Worsham worked for Mohawk Industries. She was a member of West End Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Darryl Worsham (Catherine), Jacksonville, FL, and Danny Worsham (Deb), Rome; three grandchildren, Chris Worsham, Brittany Jones and Jesse Worsham; and great grandchildren. In accordance to federal and state guidelines all services will be private. Interment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
