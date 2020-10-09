Mr. Samuel Edward "Ed" Wooten, age 78, of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Wooten was born in Jackson County, Alabama on August 7, 1942, son of the late Rev. Sam L. Wooten and the late Delora Phillips Wooten. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Wooten, by a niece, Connie Wooten, by his mother-in-law, Ruth Winters, by his father-in-law, Ernest Winters, and by two brothers-in-law, Gene Winters and Jack Ingram. Mr. Wooten was a member of Calhoun Avenue Baptist Church. He loved going to church, deer hunting and spending time with his family. Prior to retirement, Mr. Wooten was a self-employed painter for 60 years. Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Winters Wooten, to whom he was married on June 17, 1966; three children, Christopher Kane Wooten (Kim), Silver Creek, Vonda DeAnn Wooten, Calhoun, and Samuel Deon Wooten (Kayla), Silver Creek; seven grandchildren, Avery, Kelsey, Carson, Kensly & Sam Wooten and Kaylee & Piper Phillips; two sisters, Sue Ingram, Rome, and Judy Hall (Tommy), Rome; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Barry McCullough and the Rev. Barry Snapp officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Clinton Green officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6 until 8pm. Social distancing will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Chad Winters, Jeff Winters, Scott Hall, Derek Hall, Paul Smith, and Johnny Scoggins. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
