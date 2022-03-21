Mr. James Lynn Woodall, age 82, of Armuchee, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. Lynn was born in Trion, Georgia, on May 2, 1939, son of the late Eulon G. Woodall and the late Margaret Cordle Woodall. He was also preceded in death by his two children, Karen Woodall Bankson and Kevin Mark Woodall. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carol Grigsby Woodall; sister Judith Hawkins, 2 grandchildren, Emily (Jared) Welden of Ider, Alabama, Erin (Tim) Clark of Trenton, Georgia, 4 great-grandchildren, Trinity, Ella, & Colten Welden and Grayson Clark; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lynn served four years in the United States Air Force and was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church. He owned and operated Woodall TV & Electronics in Armuchee, Georgia for over 25 years and later worked as an electronics instructor at Hayes State Prison and finally a tool repairman for Battey Machinery and VAST Industrial Supply, both in Rome, Georgia before retirement. Lynn had recently celebrated 50 years with the Masonic Fraternity as a member of the Floyd Springs Lodge #167 F&AM. He was also a member of the Seven Hills Daylight Lodge #751, the Resaca Lodge #724, and the Scottish Rite. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Floyd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Captains Tim & Paula Blevins officiating. Cherokee Lodge #66 will be in charge of Masonic Last Rites. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a contribution to the charity of your choice. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.