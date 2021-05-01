Mrs. June Carolyn Beasley Wood, 84, passed away peacefully at home on May 1st, 2021 at 7:21am. She was born on July 26th, 1936 in Brewton, Alabama. She married George Jerry Wood on June 14th, 1953, and they were happily married for 67 years. They moved to Rome in 1954. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, going on mission trips, hosting foreign exchange students during the holidays, and being a very active member of Fellowship Baptist Church for many years. She leaves behind her husband, Jerry Wood, three children: Graham Wood of Augusta, Melanie Wood of Rome, and Felisha Witt of Rome; five grandchildren: Candace Wood, Crystal Wood Oerman, Matthew Wood, Erica Usry, and Hannah Witt; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Otha Beasley, mother, Sally Beasley, and brother, Sammy Beasley. Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice at Floyd Medical. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
