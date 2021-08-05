Mrs. Mary Annie Womack, age 78, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Womack was born in Las Vegas, NV on December 2, 1942, daughter of the late Cecil Owens Dill, Sr., and the late Annie Mae Smith. She was also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her child, Jimmy Phil Roach, and by 2 brothers, Cecil Dill, Jr., and Benjamin Dill. Mrs. Womack was a 1962 graduate of Cedartown High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an Operating Engineer with Southern Bell, following over 30 years of employment. She was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers and Pleasant Hope Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Larry Robert Womack, to whom she was married on March 4, 1994; her daughter, Ursula Tina Duncan, Silver Creek; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Brother Jerry Womack officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour. Masks are requested for the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Michael Woodall, Barry Cole, Carey Atkins, Jerry Loveless, Chris Womack, and Clint Summerville. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.