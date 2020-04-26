Mrs. Bonnie Rose Womack, age 67, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Womack was born in Georgia on June 9, 1952, daughter of Marion Blair Phillips and the late William Phillips. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Doyal Dewayne Womack, and by a daughter, Crystal Womack. Mrs. Womack was of the Christian faith and worked for several years in retail sales. Survivors include her children, Christopher Womack, Tiffiny Womack, and George "Cody" Womack; her mother, Marion Phillips; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three brothers, one sister; several nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will bin at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
