Mrs. Helen Marie Wood Wilson, age 90, of Lindale, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Wilson was born in Rome, GA on July 1, 1930, daughter of the late John D. Wood and the late Dimple Stripling Wood Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Roy Wilson. Mrs. Wilson held several jobs but was mostly known for being a master beautician for over 50 years. As a beautician she worked at several locations in and around Rome. Mrs. Wilson was of the Christian faith. Survivors include her 3 sons, Jerry Wilson, Buchanan, Danny Wilson (Debbie), Rome, and Mike Wilson (Jennifer), Rome; 5 grandchildren, Jerry "Eddie" Wilson, Jr. (Minnie), Rome, Michael Wilson (Jenna), Rome, Scott Wilson (Michelle), Rome, Stacey Wilson, Menlo, and Jessica Wilson, Menlo; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Betty Underwood, Lindale, and Lisa Baker (Steven), Tucson, AZ; several nieces, nephews and cousins; a special cousin, Betty Jean Stewart; her faithful companion for many years her dog, Scooby-Doo. A graveside service for Mrs. Wilson will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Wednesday by 10:45am and include; Jerry Wilson, Jr., Scott Wilson, Maitlan Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Will Wood and Terry Stroud. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
