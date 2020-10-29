Mrs. Carlee Mccarter Wilson, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Wilson was born in Sevierville, TN on October 10, 1941, daughter of the late Carl Mccarter and the late Ruby Lee Ogle Mccarter. She was also preceded in death by Bill's son, Mark Wilson. Mrs. Wilson was a graduate of Porter High School in Maryville, TN and received her Bachelor's degree from Berry College. She continued her education at West Georgia College where she received her Master's and Education Specialist degrees. A career educator, Mrs. Wilson retired from the Rome City School System after 34 years of employment, and at the time of her retirement, she taught business at Rome High School. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Bill M. Wilson, to whom she was married on July 23, 1991; Bill's daughter, Mary Stevens (Lonnie), Smyrna, TN; Bill's son, John Alex "Jack" Wilson, Edmonton, KY; 2 sisters, Mary Jo Dickenson, Walland, TN, and Eva Clark (John), Maryville, TN; a brother, Randall Mccarter (Maxine), Maryville, TN; 5 grandchildren, Devin Hampton (B. J.), Tara Wilson, Hannah Stevens, Jacob Stevens, and Zachary Stevens; 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held later in Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Walland, TN. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
