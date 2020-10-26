Mr. Paul Wesley Willis, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Willis was born in Floyd County, GA on February 18, 1933, son of the late Donald Wesley Willis and the late Emma Dean Wimpee Willis. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Willis, and by a sister, Carolyn Southard. Mr. Willis was a veteran of the United States Army, having served for 18 months in Germany. He worked as a shipping clerk at Battey Machinery for 35 years and before retirement, was a painter at Northwest Georgia Technical College for 17 years. Mr. Willis was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Nell Dempsey Willis, Rome; 2 daughters, Jan Sams (Mark), Lindale, and Jill Webb (Kevin), Nashville, TN; a grandson, Shawn Thacker (Debra Blalock), Atlanta; a brother, Danny Lee Willis (Bonnie), Cartersville; nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mr. Willis will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Huckaby, the Rev. Danny Tucker, and the Rev. David Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Phillip May officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Masks are requested but not required. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mr. Willis will lie-in-state on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5 until 7pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Masks are requested but not required. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30am and are as follows: Active: Shawn Thacker, Bryan Fowler, Jerry Roden, Ralph Ingram, Gary Myers and Guy Binion. The "Amazing Grace" Sunday School Class at Hollywood Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
