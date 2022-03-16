Osgood Pierce "O.P." Willingham II, 78, of Pensacola, FL., died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 with family, friends and Crystal his dog nearby. O.P. was born on April 14, 1943 in Rome, GA at McCall Hospital. He was educated in the Rome City Schools, Darlington School, Webb School, North Carolina State University and Shorter College. O.P. was a member of the 209 Attachment to the U.S. Army Reserve. Upon moving to Pensacola, he became a salesman for Knight Paper Company and Jim Walter Paper Company. He was the owner of Pensacola Adult Daycare Company. His hobbies include golf, hunting, stirring up culinary surprises, setting the gill net on the Super Brew and sunset cruises on the Bayou Goat. Many a good time was had on the Wet Willie with friends at sea who made O.P. in charge of all bets, recreation and entertainment. He was a member of the Pensacola Country Club, Baylen Street Social Club, Order of Tristan and Rebellaires. In 1993, O.P. was the Padre of the Fiesta of Five Flags. It was during these times he lived his motto: "Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young and Leave Beautiful Memories." O.P. is preceded in death by his parents, Sid and Virginia Willingham. Survivors include his daughter, Rainey Henley (Scott); son, William Langley; granddaughters, Marin F. Henley and Arden E. Henley; sisters, Nan W. Henson (Scott), Sue W. Upchurch and Virginia W. Wallace (Mike); nephew, Scott Henson, Jr. (Alicia); nieces, Debbie H. Law (Mark), and Mary Jack H. Persons (Jim), Virginia J. Wallace and Jessica T. Wallace; many great nephews and friends and his beloved dog, Crystal Blue. Private Celebration of Life Services will be held in Pensacola, FL and Rome, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to: Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Road SW, Rome, GA 30161. darlingtonschool.org or Pensacola Humane Society, 5 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL 32507 manda@pensacolahumane or a charity of your choice.
+2
+2
Trending Now
-
Adairsville man charged with killing his mother
-
Kerry expansion at Rome facility a model of commitment and sustainability
-
Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges
-
UPDATE: Police locate vehicle that struck 20-year-old bicyclist, investigation ongoing
-
Pentagon says it will defend NATO territory after attack near Poland
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.