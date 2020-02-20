Mr. Wesley Michael "Mike" Williams, age 65, of Silver Creek, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence. Mike was born in Rome, Georgia on September 9, 1954, son of the late Wesley Woodrow "Bunk" Williams and the late Mary Nell Lewis Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Bobby Rogers, and by two daughters, Deanna Ferguson and Angel Williams. Mike worked for many years as an automobile body man and also worked for several years in code enforcement for the City of Rockmart. He was a faithful member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church where he served as church treasurer and was formerly the choir director. Mike sang for several years in the Rockmart Community Chorus and was a Mason. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Cedar Valley Golf Club. Survivors include his wife, Sarah Kate "Kathy" Shanks Williams, to whom he was married on November 9, 1984; three children, Michelle Minge (Ricky), Cedartown, Ryan Williams (Charity), Aragon, and Mikie Williams, Silver Creek; 8 grandchildren, Tyler Fuqua, Bull Fuqua, Tayte Fuqua, Logan Warren, Luke Williams, Lexi Williams, Lawton Williams and Layla Williams; 2 great grandchildren, Hayden Fuqua and Lilly Fuqua; his stepmother, Betty Williams, California; two sisters, Glenda Coleman (Larry), Lindale, and Marsha Ely, Coosa; two brothers, Ricky Williams and Tony Williams, both of California; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11am at Faith Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Micca Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with his son, Ryan Williams speaking. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 6 until 8pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Saturday at 10:30am and include; Dan Robinson, Kevin Robinson, Steve Brown, Bryan Harris, Matt Brynteson and Ray Carter. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
