Mr. Robert Hayden "Rob" Williams, age 39, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, in Marietta, GA. Mr. Williams was born in Rome, GA on May 15, 1981, son of the former Mina Sue Dickey and Timothy Lamar Williams. He was a 1999 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. Shortly following his graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving honorably for four years. Rob was employed with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local #927 in Atlanta. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his mother, Sue Glaze (John), Rome; his father, Tim Williams, Rome; his brother, Benjamin Williams, Rome; his paternal grandmother, Bennie Williams, Rome; step-sister, Chris Ladiner; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Cater officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard presenting military honors. Mr. Williams will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Michael Lindsey, Jeff Lindsey, Yancey Crook, Eric Rittenhouse, J. D. McCormick, and Hank Collins. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to any non-profit veterans organization. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
