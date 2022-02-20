Dr. Robert (Bob) Andrews Williams, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at a local hospital. Dr. Williams was born at Ft. McPherson in Atlanta on February 22, 1936, to Mary Helen Andrews Williams and Ralph Edward Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kristin MacLeod Williams, who he met at Clark AFB in the Philippines. He is survived by his children Dawn Wasson (Lann), Andrea Daniel (Win) and Douglas Williams (Sara). He loved his grandchildren Taylor, Foster and Parker Daniel and Sabye and Sydney Williams. He is also survived by many cousins. Williams was a product of the Atlanta Public Schools and the University Of Georgia System. He served as a pilot in the Marine Corps for five years. He went on to join the Air Force to pursue a medical career. During his time in the Air Force he earned various Degrees including a MBA (Rollins), Master of Hospital Administration (Medical College Virginia), Master of Public Health (University of Texas) and Doctor of Medicine (University of Miami). One highlight of his military career was his role in Operation Homecoming when he participated in the flights to Hanoi for the release of POWs in 1973. Dr. Williams was board certified in the following specialties: Family Practice, Aerospace Medicine, Preventive Medicine, and Occupational and Environmental Medicine (serving on its National Board of directors). Thanks to his education during his military service, he was able to combine his love of flying, cars and travel into his accomplished career. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he was a regional medical director for General Motors. He moved to Rome to practice Occupational Medicine in 1993. He later worked in emergency rooms throughout Northwest Georgia. For his "retirement," he travelled worldwide as a physician for the cruise lines. Williams especially enjoyed UGA football, tennis, exercising, salmon fishing in Alaska, bird hunting, playing cards and his Dobermans. Dr. Williams was a member of Rome First UMC. He served as Chairman of the Camp Glisson Board of Managers. Locally, he was a past President of the Rome Exchange Club. He volunteered at the Free Clinic of Rome for many years. He also was a member of the Marine Corps League, VFW, American Legion, and DAV. Donations may be sent to the Exchange Club Family Resource Center or the Free Clinic of Rome. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
