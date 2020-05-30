Mrs. Mary Jane Williams, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at a local health care facility. Mrs. Williams was born in Floyd County, GA on July 16, 1941, daughter of the late Richard Berry Ray and the late Thelma Beatrice Sutton Ray. She was homemaker and was of the Pentecostal faith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Shawn David Williams. Survivors include 4 daughters, Glenda Faye Jones (Tom), Charlotte NC, Brenda Gail Chambers (J. R.), Greensboro, SC, Teresa Ann Garcia, Rome, and Sandra Louise Williams, Rome; a son, Steve Lamar Johnston, Rome; 2 sisters, Annie Dale Winkle, Shannon, and Lois Jean McStock, Arkansas; 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private with entombment in St. Mark Mausoleum at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
