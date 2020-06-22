Mrs. Eleanor Ann Lankford Williams, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, in a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Williams was born in Lindale, GA on January 11, 1935, daughter of the late Richard and Rushie Ross Lankford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Williams, by a sister, Nona Lankford Bailey, and by 2 brothers, Ross and Clyde Lankford. Mrs. Williams was a member of the first graduating class at Pepperell High School in 1952. A homemaker until her children were grown, Mrs. Williams was employed for several years with K-Mart here in Rome. She was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. Music was an important part of her life and she served as the pianist for the Senior Adult Choir and in children's musicals at her church. She also volunteered to play at nursing homes. She was a long-time Elvis Presley fan. Survivors include her daughter, Melanie Early (Jeff), Cave Spring; her son, Terry Williams, Cave Spring; 2 grandchildren, Hannah Gonzales (Tyler), Rome, and Leah Early, Cave Spring; a great grandchild, Riley Baker, Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 12 noon at Garden Lakes Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Garden Lakes Baptist Church on Thursday from 11 until 11:45am. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
