Charles Edward Williams was carried by angels to his heavenly home Sunday morning, January 3, surrounded by his entire family. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of sixty (60) years, Judye Kerce Williams; children Laura Williams Martin (David) and Charles Edward (Ward) Williams, Jr. (Robin); five grandchildren William Richard Dowdy (Lauren), Addie Ann Tanzi (Matt), Merritt Lee Williams, Lillie Anna Williams and Charles Edward Williams III; and great grandchildren John Blake Dowdy and Gracie Belle Tanzi. Mr. Williams retired from General Electric in 1995 after 30 years of service. Mr. Williams was a member of the gospel quartet, The Adorations, from 1972 through 2007 touring the Southeast. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his father and mother, Pryor and Mildred Williams and sister Shirley Emerson. Mr. Williams was an avid baseball fan. After retirement, Charles and Judye traveled the continent in their motorhome and travel tours. The Atlanta Braves and entire world of baseball will miss one of their biggest fans. Mr. Williams was a faithful member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church where he served on the Board of Deacons as well as serving on the Board of Trustees for Morrison Campground. Mr. Williams was an incredibly hard worker and served his savior up until the moment he was welcomed into glory by Jesus. Mr. Williams greatest accomplishment was being Papa to his grandchildren. The following is a tribute written by one of his grandchildren and truly represents the good man Charles Edward Williams embodied: Our sweet Papa went to Heaven this morning.....this beautiful Sunday morning. Our hearts are at peace knowing he stood face to face with Jesus today, and heard the words "Well done my good and faithful servant". Papa was a true legend, a people's man, always smiling, laughing and joking. He always knew how to make you smile. He truly reflected the heart of the Father, and was an inspiration for us all to walk as close with God as he did. He was the most loving husband to our Granny, the greatest Daddy, the most fun grandfather, the sweetest brother, the funniest uncle, the best kind of friend to all...and a selfless servant of Jesus. I know he had so many people standing at the entrance of Heaven waiting to see him and hug him, and celebrate with him that he's finally home....and he gets to sing with Jesus for all eternity. Rest in peace, Papa. We love you always, we are so proud of you, and we cannot wait to see you again. Receiving of friends will be held Tuesday, January 5 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Dykes Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at the arbor at Morrison Campground on Wednesday, January 6 at 1:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Mizpah Cemetery where Mr. Williams will be buried. Pallbearers include Will Dowdy, Charlie Williams, John Blake Dowdy, Matt Tanzi, Jerry Emerson, Danny Dew, Harold Wells and Brad Robert. Honorary pallbearers will be the Redmond Get Up & Go Parkinson's Group with special appreciation to their leader, Marge Kinder. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The Charlie Williams Parkinson's Foundation. The estate of Charles E. Williams will be matching all proceeds given in Mr. Williams' memory. Donations can be sent to: The Charlie Williams Foundation, 2442 Wayside Road NE Kingston GA 30145 Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.