Mr. B. Chandler Williams, age 85, of Rome, passed away on June 19, 2020, at a local hospital. Chandler was born in Rome, Georgia on February 15, 1935, the son of the late Bruce Franklin Williams and the late Bonnie L. Frazier Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Vyckye Anne Williams; his son, Christopher Alan Williams; and his sister, Patti J. Williams. Chandler graduated from Rome High School in 1954. His first job after graduation was a printer for the Rome News Tribune. Later he had a contracting company that handled repairs and maintenance for numerous individuals and real estate companies. He then owned Williams Bonding Co. for 31 years. He also served as a Rome City Commissioner for 6 years as well as a member of the Floyd County Recreation Authority for 6 years. He was a member of West Rome Baptist Church for over 20 years before moving to Cedar Bluff, AL. Chandler coached mite football for West End Elementary School for 20 years, he was one of the 16 founding managers of the Rome Little League organization coaching teams for the Moose Lodge, then coaching in the 9-12 year old league team Motor Contract. One of his most memorable times was when he rescued two individuals from a burning house on Cave Spring Street in Rome. Chandler was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose where he did his civic work with children and received his 50 Year pin for Fraternal Work. He is survived by his wife, Doris Williams; his daughters Janna Ash (Don) and Dana Williams; his son, Tracy Williams; his grandchildren, Christen Holbrook, David Holbrook, Tracy Williams Jr., Kyle Williams, Gracie Williams, Greyson Oswalt-Smith, Parker Oswalt-Smith, Lorin Weaver, Trent Weaver, Rylan Weaver; his brother, Jerry Williams; and his extended family, Anjie Oswalt-Smith (James) and Andrea Weaver (Scott). A graveside service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 12:00 pm with Mr. Barry Henderson officiating. Honorary pallbearers include: David Holbrook, Christen Holbrook, Tracy Williams Jr., Kyle Williams, Gracie Williams, Greyson Oswalt-Smith, Parker Oswalt- Smith and Trent Weaver. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
