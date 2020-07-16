Mrs. Shirley Ann Haney Williamon, age 82, of Silver Creek, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Williamon was born in Cedartown, GA on August 19, 1937, daughter of the late James Monroe Haney and the late Susie Ophelia Bowen Haney. Mrs. Williamon was a 1956 graduate of Cedartown High School and a 1968 graduate of Coosa Valley Tech. She was a LPN at Floyd Medical Center for over 30 years. Mrs. Williamon was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She loved birds and all flowers with a passion. Survivors include her loving husband, Wayne Williamon, Silver Creek, to whom she was married on May 16, 1959; 2 daughters, Cindy Dollar (Lee), Lindale, and Toni Williamon (Steve), Rockmart; a son Butch Williamon (Vickie), Silver Creek; 4 grandchildren, Stephanie Clark (Josh), Rome, Tori Williamon (Bo), Silver Creek, Dustin Dollar (Stephanie), Lindale, and Tristan Williamon, Silver Creek; 3 great-grandchildren, Tucker Williamon, Bayleigh Dollar, and Mollie Minter; a sister, Betty Ray, Piedmont, AL; a brother, Billy Haney (Betty), Bremen; nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mrs. Williamon will be held 11am on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Polk Memory Gardens with the Rev. Clifford Free officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Polk Memory Gardens on Sunday, July 19, 2020, by 10:30am and include; Active: Lee Dollar, Steve Davis, Tristan Williamon, Bo Minter, Josh Clark and Clint Cummings; Honorary: Dustin Dollar, Chris Ray and Kevin Ray. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Williamon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.