William L. McEntyre Jr., 89, of Rome, died Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. McEntyre was born in Gordon County on August 18, 1928, the son of the late William L. McEntyre Sr.and Essie Mae MashburnMcEntyre. Even though he only had a fifth-grade education, he was a lifelong student, having an encyclopedic knowledge of history and country music. He loved to expand his knowledge of history by traveling, and he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. Mr. McEntyre was employed as a master mechanic for 38 years with Lockheed, and was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Hight McEntyre, and son, Gary William McEntyre.
Survivors include a granddaughter and her husband, Stacie and Kenneth McWhorter; daughter-in-law, Lana Redding; sister-in-law, Louise Hight; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral and interment services will be conducted at2:45 p.m. onSaturday, April 28, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. The family will receive friendsSaturday from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home who is serving the family of William L. McEntyre Jr. and will make a complete announcement Saturday.