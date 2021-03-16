George "Perry" Wigington, age 60, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021, in a local hospital. Funeral services for Perry will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Alvis Miller Memorial Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Perry's family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour. A complete obituary will be announced later by Salmon Funeral Home.
