Mr. Randy Ladale Wiggins, age 57, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at a local hospital. Randy was born in Rome, GA on June 24, 1962, the son of the late Johnie Payne and Shirley Garmon Payne. Randy was part owner of Ricky's Tire Service, where he worked along side his brother, Ricky. He was a softball umpire, professional wrestler "Rockin Randall", and loved playing golf. He will be remembered as a loving dad, grandfather and great grandfather. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Johnie Payne, and by his sister, Heather Payne. Randy is survived by his daughter, Amanda Buchanan (Kevin); his grandchildren, Ansley, Landon and Kayley Kelley; his great grandchild, Paisley Pilcher; his mother, Shirley Payne; his brothers, Ricky Wiggins, Russell Wiggins (Angela), and Shane Payne (Jennifer); his sister, Rita Middleton (James); his best friend, Jeff Tolbert; several nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens and the Rev. Russell Wiggins, the Rev. Chris Hart, the Rev. Don Jenkins, and the Rev. Buddy Floyd will be officiating. Mr. Wiggins will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 2:30 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers will be Israel Dowdy, Gary Dowdy, Landon Kelley, Doug Callaway, Charlie Boozer, and Kodi Weatherby. The family and friends will be gathering at 163 Smith Road, Rome, GA 30165 for food and fellowship immediately after the service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Randy Wiggins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.