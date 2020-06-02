John F. Wiggins Jr. passed away Saturday, the 30th of May, 2020. He was born May 7th, 1952 and was 68 years of age. He was a 1970 graduate of Model High School and a 2000 graduate of Shorter College. He was employed for many years by the Dickey Seed Plant and enjoyed hunting, being an avid gun collector. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Laura Gentry and Alicia Gross, and his brother James Wiggins. He is survived by his two nieces, Kaela Huffman and Ellie Gross. A graveside service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
