Mr. Lewis Orin Widdows, age 67 of Atlanta, formerly of Rome, passed away March 25, 2021. Mr. Widdows was a graduate of West Rome High School, Class of 1971. He was preceded in death by his parents: Glen Widdows and Glenda (Widdows) Barnett and is survived by his sister: Glenice (Wayne) Graves of Hampton, niece: Kristina Graves of Decatur, cousins and extended family members. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com