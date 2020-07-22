Mr. William "Bill" Terrell Whorton, age 57 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1962 in Rome, Georgia, to the late Virgil Joseph Whorton, Sr. and Melba Johnson Whorton. He was a man of God, a man of quality and fine character, a loving husband and father, the founder of The Whorton Agency, Inc., a true entrepreneur and a quiet philanthropist. Upon his death, he leaves his wife, Linda Abney Whorton, and two daughters, Abigail Elizabeth Whorton and Emily Diane Whorton of Carrollton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joey Whorton of Cartersville, Georgia and his sister, Lori Whorton-Spence of Rome, Georgia. Other survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Susan Whorton of Cartersville, Georgia; his sister, Kristi Whorton of Roswell, Georgia; his sister-in-law, Belinda Whorton of Cartersville, Georgia; his brother- and sister-in-law, Rex and Elizabeth Williams of Carrollton, Georgia; his brother- and sister-in-law, Richard and Lynn Abney of Athens, Alabama; his uncle and aunt, Joseph and Marsha McKoy; his aunt, Betty Johnson; his aunt, Shirley Johnson; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A private family service will be held prior to the visitation. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William "Bill" Terrell Whorton, please visit our Tribute Store. While flowers are welcome, the family encourages the community to help us honor his legacy by donating to the "Bill Whorton Endowed Scholarship" at billwhortonendowedscholarship.com. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Service information
Jul 30
Visitation
Thursday, July 30, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
