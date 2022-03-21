Katherine Swanson Whorton, age 74, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born to the late Gordon and Ruby Nell Swanson on May 8, 1947. She is predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Bob Whorton, of Guntersville, Al. Kathy attended Pepperell High School before attending Floyd Junior College where she became a Registered Nurse. Over her 33-year nursing career, she worked in the specialties of ER, ICU, Surgery, Hospice, and Outpatient Infusion Therapy. Her career took her from Floyd Medical Center to Northside Hospital and West Paces Hospital. Surrounded by family, friends, and coworkers, she celebrated her retirement from Huntsville Hospital in 2012. Kathy also spent a few years as a realtor and as an entrepreneur, selling antiques and Arbonne. She loved to read, shop and travel, but her greatest love was golfing and watching Alabama football with her husband, friends, and fur babies. Affectionately known as "Kathy Mama" to her family, survivors include her adopted daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Donny Shumate, of Acworth, Ga.; grandson, Grant Shumate, of Dunwoody, Ga.; granddaughter, Lauryn (Kevin) Kracala, of Canton, Ga.; several cousins and close friends extending from childhood; a special brother-in-law, Steve (Beverly) Chatman, of Medina, Oh.; and her "bonus families" consisting of the Haas and Kracala families. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful, caring staff of Big Springs Place and Heyman HospiceCare. To special friends, Patti Kean, Stacey Mobbs, Carla Welch, Jade Watson, and Jessie Smith, the family especially gives them and everyone else who cared for Kathy Mama their greatest and warmest gratitude. From her favorite quote, "You see the depths of my heart and You love me the same"- Inspired by Psalm 139:1. In keeping with Kathy's wishes, she was cremated. Kathy wished for no formal funeral service and requests that memorial contributions go to the Humane Society or Alzheimer's Organization in her memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Rome, GA, has charge of the arrangements.
+1
Trending Now
-
Adairsville man charged with killing his mother
-
U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no
-
Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County
-
Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges
-
Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.