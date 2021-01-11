Mr. Bill G. Whittle, age 82, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Whittle was born in Rome, Georgia on July 8, 1938, son of the late Aubrey R. Whittle and the late Frances Payne Whittle. Mr. Whittle was a graduate of Coosa High School. He was a member of the Roadrunners Car Club right out of high school. Prior to retirement, Mr. Whittle worked for 38 years in sales at Sears and Roebuck. Mr. Whittle was a founding member of Eastgate Assembly of God and in later years considered North Rome Church of God his home church along with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Marion Smith Whittle; a son, Chris Whittle (Shawn), Adairsville; a daughter, Angie Whittle Dickens (Tim), Rome; five grandchildren, Brandy Nelson (Jeffrey), Abbi Strawn, Chrystan Smith, Zachary Dickens, and Allyson Moon (Alex); two great granddaughters, Ryleigh Kate Nelson, and Olivia Spears; a brother, Lydell Whittle (Barbara), Rome; several nieces, nephews, and other family members. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Whittle will be cremated. Private interment will be held at a later date at Floyd Memory Gardens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
+1