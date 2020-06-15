Mrs. Barbara Sue Whitehead, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday morning, June 15, 2020, in a local hospital. Barbara was born in Kingston, GA, on August 15, 1936, daughter of the late James Terrell Cantrell and Betty Lee Wills Cantrell. She graduated from Adairsville High School and had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of her adult life. Barbara was a faithful member of Sherwood Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with church groups. She retired in 1996 from Rome City Schools where she was a nutrition specialist for many years. Barbara loved being with her family, cooking and working with flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on September 7, 1991, by her husband, Everett Wesley Whitehead, whom she married August 16, 1959. Also preceding her in death was two brothers, infant Cantrell and Terrell Cantrell, and four sisters, Betty Lou Cantrell, Johnnie Lanham, Flonnie Green and Jimmie Penson. Barbara is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Angela and Paul Baldwin, and Christi Whitehead, all of Rome; one son and daughter-in-law, Rhett and Alicia Whitehead of Rome; three grandchildren, Megan (Garrett) Grisham of Plainville, GA, Frankie Liker of Rome and Damian (Johnna) Liker of Calhoun, GA; three great-grandchildren, Tucker Grisham, Levi Grisham and Liam Liker; one sister, Valeria Weeks of Rome. A host of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 12:00 noon in thew chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Dowdy and Rev Larry McCoy officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Barbara will lie in-state at Salmon Funeral Home from 11:00 am until the service hour. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara Sue Whitehead.
To send flowers to the family of Barbara Whitehead, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 18, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE
Rome, GA 30161
2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.