Ms. Sherrie Jean White, age 64, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her residence. Ms. White was born in Torrance, CA on August 3, 1956, daughter of Wanda Coates Maxwell and the late Arlen Allred. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Gail McGhee. Ms. White was an LPN having been in the healthcare industry for over 33 years. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Survivors include her daughter, Savannah Blaylock (Jonathan), Lindale; son, Steven Brown (Nicole) Duluth, MN; 4 grandchildren, Addison Brown, Xander Brown, Kale Blaylock and Quill Blaylock; her mother, Wanda Maxwell, Morrilton, AR; 3 brothers, Kenny Allred, Star City, AR, Clay Maxwell, Perry, AR, and Randy Maxwell, Jerusalem, AR; nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Ms. White will be cremated and a memorial service will be held digitally at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
