Charles Louis White passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. Charles was born on March 27, 1940, to Charles Wycliffe White and Helen Wright White in Anniston, Alabama. He moved with his parents to Talladega, AL when he was 5 years old to live with his grandfather, Louis Wright. Charles graduated in 1958 from Talladega High School where he lettered in football, basketball, tennis, and track. His senior year, he was awarded The John McBride Memorial Trophy as the outstanding athlete in the school for athletic ability, good sportsmanship, and leadership. In 1962, he graduated from Auburn University where he majored in accounting, was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Spades, Blue Key, and was listed in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Charles then entered the banking industry initially in Anniston, Alabama, where he lived until 1969. For several years during the 1960's, he also served in the Army National Guard; a First Lieutenant part of that time. In the early 1970's, he initially served as executive vice-president, and then president of The Commercial Bank of Douglasville, GA. In 1974, he was selected to be the founding president of The Georgia State Bank of Rome, GA. For over two decades, he held this role, and under his leadership, the community bank expanded to four branches across the Rome area. When the bank was initially purchased by AmSouth Bank in the early 1990's (later merging with Regions), Charles served as president of the Georgia based AmSouth Bank locations. In 1995, Charles retired from the banking industry, and in 1996, changed his focus to running a small business, purchasing Lynn's Uniforms on Broad Street in downtown Rome. He continued to own and operate this local business until early 2022. He demonstrated a lifetime of integrity, an uncommon work ethic, and perseverance while maintaining strong personal connections with customers, business, and community relationships. He loved people and his community. A big part of that community connection was through his years of active involvement with the Exchange Club, United Way, Shorter College Board of Visitors, YMCA, and the Boys & Girls Club. At a very recent Boys & Girls Club gathering, Charles was recognized as the oldest past president present. Charles married Sandra Eileen Yoe of Talladega on June 5, 1965. They were a devoted and happily married couple for over 55 years. Charles found great pleasure in maintaining and enhancing the outdoor beauty of his home and lake properties. He especially relished time at the family lake house in the company of Sandra, their children, their families, and friends . . . eating, laughing, telling stories, and watching his grandchildren play. In his younger years, he could regularly be found on the Coosa Country Club tennis courts. He also enjoyed reading, especially Civil War history, and biographies of major historical figures. His devotion to Christ led him, when young, to be an active member at First Baptist Church of Talladega, and then of First Baptist Church of Rome, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, volunteer for various projects and programs, and singer in the sanctuary choir for over forty years. His passion in life was his family. He always insisted on his young family being together most nights for dinner around the table, no matter how busy schedules happened to be. Despite his busy work schedule, he never missed his sons' important events. They remember his frequent presence on the sidelines during their practices. He leaves behind his three children, Charlie and his wife, Karen, and their children Chase, Sam, and Ava; Andy and his children, Caroline, Drew, and Mari-Helen; Geoffrey and his children, Morgan, Davis, and Avery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Yoe White, his father, Charles Wycliffe White, his mother, Helen Wright White, his brother, Walter Belt White, his father-in-law, Dr. Alphus Omega Yoe, Jr, and his mother-in-law, Marian Nash Yoe. A visitation is planned for Saturday, March 26th from 10 - 11 a.m., ET in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Rome, followed by a memorial service at 11:15 a.m. A separate visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 - 3:30pm Central Time at Usrey Brown Funeral Home, 516 North Street East, Talladega, AL 35160. A short memorial service will follow the visitation and formal procession to Oak Hill Cemetery for committal services. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rome, or to the Boys & Girls Club of Rome. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
