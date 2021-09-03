Mr. C. L. White, age 74, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Sunday morning, August 29, 2021, at his residence. Mr. White was born in Shaw, MS on April 20, 1947, son of the late Willie Lee White and Annie Canoy White. He was also preceded in death by 7 siblings. Mr. White was a self-employed carpenter and "Jack of all Trades." He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. Survivors include his daughter, Savannah White-Blaylock (Jonathan); 2 sons, Charles White and Dwayne Carrington; a stepson, Steven Brown; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. White will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date on Zoom. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
