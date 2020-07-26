Mrs. Shirley Jean Whipple, age 82, of Cartersville, GA, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2020, at Cartersville Medical Center. Mrs. Whipple was born in Floyd County, GA on December 11, 1937, daughter of the late James Henry Sanders and the late Louise Vernae Steward Sanders. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Jeanette Crump, by a niece, Tammy Trammell, and by a nephew, Gavin Crump. A retired Master Cosmetologist, Mrs. Whipple formerly owned and operated Super Hair in Rome for several years. She was a long-time member of TOPS Club and was a member of Missoula Valley Church of Christ in Missoula, Montana. She was adored and loved by her husband, family and friends. Everyone that knew her loved her fun, kind, and adventurous youthful "free spirit." Survivors include her husband, Jay Burke Whipple, Cartersville; her 4 children, Jimmy Stansell, Cartersville, Vanessa Stansell (Kim), Cedar Bluff, AL, Dr. Partrece Ballew (Rick), Woodstock, and Chrispin Stansell (Tammy), Silver Creek; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Swafford, Brandy Swafford, Collin Adams, Ava Adams, and Isabella Adams; a great grandchild, Alex McGee; a niece, VeeVee Reilly. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Hickman officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Whipple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.