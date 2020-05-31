Mr. Larry Colbert Wheat, Jr., age 74, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Wheat was born in Whitfield County, Georgia on October 26, 1945, son of the late Colbert Wheat and the late Mildred Martin Wheat. He was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church and the East Floyd Lodge #728 F&AM. Mr. Wheat worked for a number of years for the Pipefitter's Local #72 and was the owner/operator of Wheat's Welding. Survivors include his wife, Dottie Mathis Wheat, to whom he was married on December 18, 1963; three sons, Chip Wheat (Lisa), Silver Creek, Kevin Wheat (Renee), Auburn. AL, and Shane Wheat (Brianna), Rome; 5 siblings, Charles Wheat, Rome, Donnie Wheat (Rita), Rome, Jerry Wheat (Carolyn), Rome, Shirley Wallace, Rome, and Ray Wheat (Sharon), Rome; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 1pm at Dykes Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will be at Floyd Memory Gardens. Mr. Wheat will lie instate at Dykes Creek Baptist Church on Wednesday from 10 am until 12:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
