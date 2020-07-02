Ms. Edna Lee Warren West, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 2, 2020. Ms. West was born in Chattooga County, GA on December 27, 1938, to the late Joe Carr and the late Daisy Smith Carr. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Edward Warren. Ms. West was a graduate of Chattooga High School and after 25 years of service, retired from Trend Mills and Rome City Schools Nutrition. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Survivors include her loving daughter, Throndia Hufstetler (Mitch), Chattanooga, TN; a granddaughter, Claire Hufstetler (Trey), Chattanooga; great-grandson, Carter Roy, Chattanooga; brother, Jack Carr (Ann), Menlo, GA; nieces and nephews. Her great-grandson, Carter Roy, was her pride and joy. She always had a smile on her face when he was around. She enjoyed playing games (she always let him win) and coloring with him. Everyone that knew her, knew Carter Roy. A graveside service for Ms. West will be held in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens at 2pm on Monday, July 6, 2020, with the Rev. Clifford Free officiating. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Hospice of Chattanooga for the dedication and care that they provided to Ms. West and to all the patients they serve. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
