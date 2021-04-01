Mrs. Barbara Eleanor West, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday morning, April 2, 2021, in a local health care facility. Mrs. West was born in Floyd County, GA on March 27, 1933, daughter of the late Charles Marion Smith and the late Bertie Mae Roberts Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. "Jimmy" West, by a daughter, Jennifer Gaye West, by a son, Steve West, by a son-in-law, Terry Chandler, by a sister, Iris Zimmerman, and by 4 brothers, Jim, Gene, Gregory, and Richard Smith. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for several years at World Carpets. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Jayne Chandler, Rome, Bobby West (Teresa), Summerville, Terri Winn (Robert), Cedar Bluff, AL, Karen Bates (Michael), Lindale, Chuck West, Rome, Beth Curles (Tommy), Rockledge, FL, and Scott West (Lisa), Lindale; 4 sisters, Marion Whittle, Rome, Nancy Brooks (Gene), Centre, AL, Sheila Baker (Michael), Silver Creek, and Vickye Rayburn (Terry), Augusta; 19 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Barry Henderson will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 2pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mrs. West. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
