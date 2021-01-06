We respectfully announce the passing of Mr. William Guy Welch, age 95 of Rome, Georgia on Friday January 1, 2021. Mr. William Guy Welch was a long time resident of Floyd county. He was a retired educator from the Georgia school for the deaf in Cave Spring, Georgia. He was love by all. Homegoing service will be Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. Chapel Rome, Georgia. Interment will follow in the East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave NE, Rome, Georgia. In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks are required. A live stream will be offered on our Facebook page, Wright Mortuary. Professional service and care entrusted to Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc.