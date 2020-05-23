Mrs. Carrie Frances Weeks, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Helena, GA on October 10, 1931, daughter of the late Oscar Lee Bland and the late Jennie Lee Jackson Bland. She was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith. She was married to Cecil Wilbur Weeks on October 10, 1947, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1999. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, by a son, Steve Weeks, and by a sister, Freida Harvey. Survivors include 2 daughters, Beth Burkhalter, Rome, and Vickie Horres (Richard), Chattanooga, TN; 2 sons, Terry Weeks (Teresa), Rome, and Johnny Weeks (Brenda), Piedmont, AL; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In keeping with the CDC guidelines a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. The Rev. Kevin Payne will officiate. The graveside service on Wednesday at 2:30pm will be open to the public in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with social distancing measures being followed. Pallbearers serving are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel on Wednesday and include, Bill Koch, Joseph Weeks, Landon Weeks, Scott Fuller, Chase Patterson and Tim Burkhalter. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
