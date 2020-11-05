Mr. Tommy H. Watson, age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mr. Watson was born in Rome, GA on April 26, 1946, son of the late Hubert H. Watson and the late Ruth Mauldin Watson. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Watson was a salesman in numerous businesses and retired from the Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale. Survivors include his loving wife, Judy Watson, Rome, to whom he was married on May 13, 1985; 2 sons, Blake Watson (Nicole), Rome, and Bryon Castleberry (Angela), Cincinnati, OH; 6 grandchildren; brother, Dewey H. Watson (Rene), Rome; half-sister, Virginia Eblen, Diamondhead, MS; half-brother, Jimmy Watson, Nashville, TN; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Watson will be cremated and a "Celebration of Life" service will be held at First Baptist Church of Lindale on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 2pm with his Pastor, the Rev. Eric Whelchel, officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12pm until 1:45pm at First Baptist Church of Lindale. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. Honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble by 1:30pm on Monday at First Baptist Church of Lindale and include the "Grumpy Old Men" Sunday School Class that Mr. Watson was a member of. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the "Mighty Mites Preschool Sports Program" at First Baptist Church of Lindale, P.O. Box 26, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
