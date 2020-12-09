Christopher Alan Watson, 50, of Cedar Bluff, and formerly of Rome, died Tuesday evening, December 8, 2020, in a Rome hospital after a short illness. Mr. Watson was born in Rome, a son of the late William Devoe Watson and the late Sadie Mae Simpson Watson. He was an honor graduate of Cedar Bluff High School where he excelled in academics and sports. Mr. Watson was of the Baptist faith, and was a self employed heavy equipment operator. Survivors include his wife, the former Amanda Watson, to whom he was married June 16, 2016; his daughter, Alana Watson of Cedar Bluff; and one brother, Mike Watson and his wife Kim of Rome. Funeral services for Mr. Watson will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. EST at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with Rev. Jarrod Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Timmy (TK) Keith, Terry (TR) Richardson, Chad Browning, Brett Littlejohn, Eric Ashton, William McCullough, Josh Hardin, and Jeff Hardin. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1:00 P.M EST until the funeral hour. John House's Cave Spring Chapel
