Dr. Anthony Neil "Tony" Warren, Sr., age 77, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at his residence. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11am at Silver Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Holt officiating. The Lindale Lodge #455 F&AM will present masonic rites. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at bothe the visitation and service. A complete obituary can be seen at www.hendersonandsons.com Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
