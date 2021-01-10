James Carlton (J. C.) Warren, Jr, 79, of Cave Spring, died Friday afternoon, January 8, 2021 in a Rome hospital following a brief illness. A native of Rome, Mr. Warren was born at the McCall Hospital, September 20, 1941, a son of the late James C. Warren, Sr. and the late Margaret Tillman Cooper Warren. Mr. Warren was a graduate of the East Rome High School, and the Falls Technical School of Atlanta. Mr. Warren was associated with General Electric in Rome for a number of years as a draftsman, having retired in 1999, and was a member of the Live Oak Baptist Church. Besides his parents, Mr. Warren was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Eugene Warren in 2020 and William Marshall Warren in 1999 and by a grandson, Jeremy Paul Bailey. Survivors include his wife, the former Linda Youngblood, to whom he was married May 8, 1999; his son, Mike Warren of Rome; and his daughter, Mrs. Jane Bailey and her husband Paul of Morrow, Ga. Three grandchildren, Caleb Bailey, Micah Bailey, and Emma Warren, and two brothers, John Thomas Warren of Cumming and Stephen Craig Warren, Sr. of Cave Spring also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Warren will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with Rev. Rick Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will include Tony Warren, Stacey Warren, Terry Caldwell, Jimmy Tate, Lester Jacobs, Wayne Jennings Danny Waits and Glenn Clark. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Those wishing may send memorials to the Live Oak Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 590, Cave Spring, Ga. 30124. John House's Cave Spring Chapel
