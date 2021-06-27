Mr. David Arthur Warren, age 64, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. Mr. Warren was born in Gadsden, AL on May 13, 1957, son of the late Thomas Glenn Warren and the late Louise Elizabeth Oglesby Warren. He was a 1976 graduate of Emma Sansom High School in Gadsden, AL. Mr. Warren received his Bachelor's degree from Auburn University, his Master's degree from the University of Georgia, and his Specialist degree from Alabama A & M. A career educator, Mr. Warren was an instructor at the Floyd County College and Career Academy, formerly the technical high school, for nearly 30 years and served as the FFA advisor for many years. He was currently employed as Horticulture Department Director at Georgia Northwest Technical College, where he has served for over 10 years. He was an avid golfer and runner, having participated in over 50 marathons. Mr. Warren was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the former Diane Foster, to whom he was married on November 22, 1980; 2 daughters, Mary McNeeley (Will), Cartersville, and Anna Woods (Ishmael), Rome; his son, Dr. Thomas Jerry Warren (Katie), Albertville, AL; 5 grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Buddy," Mollie Mae Warren, William Foster "Liam" McNeeley, Tyson David Warren, Cameron Ishmael Woods, and Macklin Warren Woods; a sister, Ruth Borders, Gadsden, AL; a brother, Danny Warren, Orlando, FL; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 12 noon (ET) at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with his Pastor, Dr. Philip May, and Dr. Bill Landers officiating. Interment will follow at 4pm (ET) in Crestwood Memorial Cemetery in Gadsden, AL. The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Wednesday from 10am until 11:45am at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Wednesday at 11:30am and include: David Moore, Steve Cochran, Alan Loveman, Perry Churchwell, Charles Scoggins, and Bill Landers. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to a scholarship fund to be established at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1