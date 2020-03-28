Carl Houston Ward, 82, of Rome, Georgia, was born on January 20, 1938 in Menlo, Georgia and passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Lonnie Houston and Jewel Jones Ward. Houston graduated from Menlo High School and attended West Georgia College. Houston proudly served our nation in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. While in the Army, Houston married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Margaret Welch, in January, 1961. They lived in California until they returned to Rome where Houston began his career in textiles. Houston began working at Inland Container, then at Trend Mills and others before retiring from his textile career with Image Carpets, which later became Mohawk. Houston loved everyone he worked with and made many long lasting friendships during his 40 years in the Carpet Industry. Houston loved playing many sports and especially loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports too. He played baseball throughout school and college and loved watching the Atlanta and Rome Braves. He was also an avid golfer who enjoyed playing throughout the United States, especially with his college friends, "The Shamrocks." Houston was an active member of Rome First United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Coosa Country Club where he loved playing golf. During his retirement, Houston enjoyed helping others by delivering Meals on Wheels and serving at the Community Kitchen. Houston, also known as Rah Rah, is survived by his son, Blakely Welch Ward, of Destin, Florida, as well as his daughter, Nancy Carla Ward Graf (Michael) of Columbia, South Carolina and four grandchildren, Margaret Mignon Ward and Lilly Chappell Ward of Destin and Nancy Welch Graf and Michael Steven Graf, Jr. of Columbia. He is also survived by his brother, Alvin Eugene Ward (Pat) of Wetumpka, Alabama, a host of nieces and nephews and special friend, Cheryl Hudson Allen of Rome. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Margaret Welch Ward, and his daughter Marijayne Ward Beggs. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol Ward Simmons and brother, Paul Edwin Ward. A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Myrtle Hill Cemetery for immediate family and was officiated by Reverend Robert Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Houston at a later date when everyone can safely be together. Daniels Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Avenue, Rome, Georgia, 30161. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Harbor of the Renaissance Marquis for their excellent care and love.
