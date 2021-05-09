Ms. Angela Louise "Angie" Walters, age 62, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at a Fort Payne, Alabama hospital. Ms. Walters was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 13, 1959, daughter of the late Bobby Joe Eugene Sims and the late Hilda Mullis Sims. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John William Walters. Ms. Walters was a homemaker and was a member of Doyle Road Baptist Church. Survivors include her companion, Ronnie Rampley, Silver Creek; a daughter, Stephanie Walters, Silver Creek; two sons, John Walters and his wife, Dana, Dallas, and Justin Walters and his husband, Matty, Decatur; two granddaughters, Katelynn & Isabella Walters; a brother, Joey Sims; a sister, LaRenda Sims; her stepmother, Essie Sims; a niece, Hannah Smith; two nephews, Hunter & Bo Sims. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Kenneth Boatner and the Rev. Tim Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Powder Springs Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday form 11am until 12:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 12:30pm and include: John Walters, Justin Walters, Danny Rampley, Ronnie Battles, David Floyd, and Daniel Rampley. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
